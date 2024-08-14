PCP annual report published, copy presented to BoG chairman

Peshawar - Annual performance report of Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP) published. Chief Executive Officer Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas presented the first copy of the report to Chairman Board of Governors (BoG) and former Secretary Finance, Industries Zia-ur-Rehman during a simple ceremony.

Appreciating the report, Zia-ur-Rehman said that the report covers the treatment and rehabilitation services of people with disabilities. He said that the masses and government institutions should know about the great medical and social services of this unique national institution of South Asia, which has no equal in the whole of Pakistan and neighbouring countries.

He said all service statistics are presented in a highly scientific manner in the report. The chairman appreciated the sincere efforts of the editorial board of the report besides the chief executive of the centre in this regard.

Meanwhile, the members of the Editorial Board of the Annual Performance Report accompanied by the Deputy Director Assistive Technology Mansoor Golra called on the Chief Executive Dr Ilyas at his office and apprised him of the features of this recently published report.

Dr Ilyas said the performance and services of PCP including the treatment and rehabilitation of patients affected by spinal cord injuries and post-polio paralysis, children with congenital clubfoot and autism, and the manufacturing of wheelchairs and assistive devices according to patients’ conditions have no parallel.

He eulogised the report’s attractive style of printing and hoped that such creative endeavours would be further improved in the future. The Chief Executive also directed to make the academic and research activities of the faculty and students of the College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation working under the Paraplegic Centre a must part in publishing the future reports.