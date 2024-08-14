Petrol pumps directed to improve facilities

DIR LOWER - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Samarbagh Muhammad Sohail held a meeting with the union of petrol pumps to ensure essential facilities at the filling stations in the area.

During the meeting, AC emphasised the construction and maintenance of green belts at petrol pumps, the availability of clean water besides overall cleanliness on the premises. He instructed the representatives of petrol pumps that every petrol pump must have fire safety equipment, clear warning signs, and separate clean washrooms for men and women. He said that district administration was committed to the welfare of the people and in this, no negligence would be tolerated.