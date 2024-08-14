Wednesday, August 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Petrol pumps directed to improve facilities

APP
August 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DIR LOWER   -   Assistant Commissioner (AC) Samarbagh Muhammad Sohail held a meeting with the union of petrol pumps to ensure essential facilities at the filling stations in the area.

During the meeting, AC emphasised the construction and maintenance of green belts at petrol pumps, the availability of clean water besides overall cleanliness on the premises. He instructed the representatives of petrol pumps that every petrol pump must have fire safety equipment, clear warning signs, and separate clean washrooms for men and women. He said that district administration was committed to the welfare of the people and in this, no negligence would be tolerated.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1723617158.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024