PM promises 'Good News' on electricity costs amid economic reform plans

announced on Wednesday that the nation can expect "good news" regarding a reduction in electricity costs and the unveiling of a new economic reform plan.

Addressing the nation’s concerns about rising inflation and the burden of electricity bills, the premier acknowledged the challenges but assured that not all is bleak. "Our primary focus is on reducing power prices to provide relief to domestic consumers, agriculture, industry, exports, and business sectors.

This is essential to navigate the current economic challenges. The competitiveness of our exports is directly linked to affordable electricity," he stated during a meeting with newly appointed officials of power distribution companies (DISCOS) on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz underscored the inefficiencies and corruption within DISCOS, which contribute to power theft amounting to approximately Rs 500 billion annually. He emphasized that addressing these issues is a critical challenge, adding that the government is actively exploring ways to improve the system.

The PM also stressed that the recent appointments of DISCOS officials were made strictly on merit, urging them to rise to the occasion and deliver their best efforts.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in the government's efforts to reduce energy costs, which have heavily strained the debt-ridden nation.