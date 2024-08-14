Wednesday, August 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM promises 'Good News' on electricity costs amid economic reform plans

PM promises 'Good News' on electricity costs amid economic reform plans
Web Desk
5:59 PM | August 14, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Wednesday that the nation can expect "good news" regarding a reduction in electricity costs and the unveiling of a new economic reform plan.

Addressing the nation’s concerns about rising inflation and the burden of electricity bills, the premier acknowledged the challenges but assured that not all is bleak. "Our primary focus is on reducing power prices to provide relief to domestic consumers, agriculture, industry, exports, and business sectors.

This is essential to navigate the current economic challenges. The competitiveness of our exports is directly linked to affordable electricity," he stated during a meeting with newly appointed officials of power distribution companies (DISCOS) on Tuesday.

PM Shehbaz underscored the inefficiencies and corruption within DISCOS, which contribute to power theft amounting to approximately Rs 500 billion annually. He emphasized that addressing these issues is a critical challenge, adding that the government is actively exploring ways to improve the system.

PNWA organises I-Day expo at Anchorage

The PM also stressed that the recent appointments of DISCOS officials were made strictly on merit, urging them to rise to the occasion and deliver their best efforts.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in the government's efforts to reduce energy costs, which have heavily strained the debt-ridden nation.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1723617158.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024