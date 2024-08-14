PM Shehbaz awards Rs150 million to Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a reward of Rs150 million for , the gold medalist who won at the Paris Olympics with a record-breaking javelin throw of 92.97 meters.

The announcement was made during a grand state banquet held in honor of Nadeem. The prime minister confirmed that the reward would be tax-free. He also noted that Punjab Chief Minister had previously awarded Nadeem Rs100 million, and the Sindh government has added Rs50 million to the total.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz declared that the road between F9 and F10 in Islamabad would be named after . He also revealed plans to establish the Academy at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad and announced a Rs1 billion sports endowment fund.

Earlier, Nadeem arrived at Islamabad's Nur Khan Airbase aboard a special Pakistan Air Force aircraft with his family and coach. He was greeted with a state-level protocol and honored at a banquet hosted by the Prime Minister.

On August 14, PM Shehbaz and will jointly unfurl the Pakistani flag in the main flag-hoisting ceremony.



made history last week by setting a new Olympic record with a javelin throw of 92.97 meters at the Paris Olympics 2024. He is the first Pakistani to win an individual Olympic gold medal. Nadeem surpassed the previous record of 90.57 meters set by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra of India secured the silver medal with a season-best throw of 89.45 meters, while Grenada's Anderson Peters won bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters. Nadeem achieved throws over 90 meters twice during the competition, with his final throw reaching 91.79 meters.