PNWA organises I-Day expo at Anchorage

August 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan Navy Women’s Association (PNWA) organized a colourful exhibition of handicrafts and embroidery items at Anchorage to celebrate the Independence Day. 

The event was titled ‘Grand Exhibition’. The idea behind the exhibition is opening doors for talented women to exhibit their talent. 

Residents appreciated the administration for not charging any entry fee to the exhibition to promote handicrafts. The funds generated through such exhibitions are spent on welfare activities for the families of Pakistan Navy officials in need. 

Khudaija Adan, a student of Bahria College, was enthusiastic visiting the stalls, swings and other fun places. She says that she loves to live in Anchorage for its greenery, recreational activities, and special care to make female residents feel at home. 

She says that on this Independence Day, her message is: “Long live Pakistan. Long live Pakistan Navy.” She and other participants of the event took keen interest in handicrafts and embroidery both for the quality of work and nobility of the cause.

