Ponting backs Gillespie to lead Pakistan’s Red-Ball revival

SYDNEY - Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has voiced strong support for Jason Gillespie’s appointment as Pakistan’s Test coach, praising his impressive coaching record across various teams. Gillespie, who took on the role just before the T20 World Cup 2024, will begin his tenure with Pakistan in the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh. Ponting, who led Australia to two World Cup victories, likened Gillespie’s coaching approach to that of India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, highlighting Gillespie’s consistent success wherever he has worked.

“Jason Gillespie is a bit like Gautam Gambhir. Pretty much everywhere he has been, his coaching record has been very, very good. He will face some challenges, but he is a deep thinker and approaches his role in his own unique way,” the former Australia captain remarked.

Ponting’s comments came amid a backdrop of significant changes in Pakistan’s coaching staff following a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign. Pakistan’s exit from the tournament at the group stage – a first in its history – prompted a reevaluation of the team’s structure. Ponting expressed his understanding of these changes, noting, “I’m not surprised by the number of changes. If you’re not willing to adapt, you’re likely to encounter similar results.”The upcoming series against Bangladesh will be Gillespie’s first major test in his new role.

SQUADS

PAKISTAN:Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to Fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), and Shaheen Afridi.

BANGLADESH:Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Syed Khaled Ahmed.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Aug 21-25 1st Test Pindi Cricket Stadium

Aug 30-Sep4 2nd Test National Bank Stadium