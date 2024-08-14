PPP holds sports rally to mobilise workers

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders on Tuesday gave a grand welcome to the participants of a sports rally at the PPP Central Office to mobilise the party workers.

The rally, comprising 12 athletes and led by Sports Wing General Secretary Sabir Ali Kasuri, began from the shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur and passed through significant landmarks such as Governor’s House in Lahore, Sheranwala Bagh in Gujranwala, Lala Musa, Jhelum, and Gujar Khan. It also paid homage at the martyrdom site of Benazir Bhutto at Liaquat Bagh before reaching the PPP Central Secretariat in the sixth stage.

At the Central Secretariat, Syed Sibte Haider Bukhari hosted the participants with a warm welcome and a luncheon.

The sports rally will conclude today (August 14) at the President’s House, where President Asif Ali Zardari will officiate the closing ceremony. The rally received a warm reception with flowers and chants of “Jiye Bhutto” in every city, large and small, it passed through.

The PPP leaders including Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Central Secretariat in-charge Syed Sibte Haider Bukhari, Chaudhry Tariq, and Punjab Sports Wing President Tayyab Mehmood Chattha welcomed the participants.

Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed and Syed Sibte Haider Bukhari commended the participants, described the rally as an excellent initiative to mobilise the PPP.