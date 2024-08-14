Punjab assembly speaker meets London deputy mayor to enhance Pak-UK relations

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan met with London Deputy Mayor Malik Shakeel Akram to discuss enhancing bilateral ties, trade, and investment between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, both leaders engaged in discussions covering a wide range of topics, including investment opportunities, trade relations, and matters of mutual interest. Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan expressed his delight at meeting a Muslim and Pakistani-origin individual holding a significant position in the UK government.

“It brings me great pleasure to see a member of our community in such a prominent role in London. This appointment reflects the contributions and dedication of the Pakistani community in the development of Britain,” Malik Ahmad Khan remarked.

He praised the Pakistani community's integral role in the UK's progress and emphasized the importance of their contributions to British society. Malik Ahmad Khan also commended Malik Shakeel Akram on his selection as London’s Deputy Mayor, expressing confidence in his ability to strengthen the ties between Pakistan and the UK.

“I am hopeful that Malik Shakeel Akram will utilize all his resources and capabilities to enhance the relationship between our two countries,” he added.

Deputy Mayor Malik Shakeel Akram reciprocated the sentiments, acknowledging the value that Britain places on Pakistan’s efforts and services towards global peace. He stated, “Britain appreciates Pakistan’s significant contributions to global peace and development. We are committed to furthering our collaboration in various fields.”

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders agreeing on the importance of deepening cooperation and exploring new avenues for partnership between Pakistan and the UK.

This meeting underscores the ongoing efforts to strengthen the longstanding relationship between the two nations and highlights the potential for future collaboration in various sectors.