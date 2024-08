LAHORE - The Jashan-e-Azadi Inter-Provincial Basketball Championship women event final while the men’s final will see Punjab face off against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). In the women’s semifinals, Punjab triumphed over Sindh 64-32 while Islamabad-A beat Islamabad-B by 36-24. In the men’s semifinals, Punjab outpaced Islamabad-A 81-56 while KPK defeated Islamabad-B 70-51.