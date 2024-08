LARKANA - On the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Kaleem Malik, Qamber Shahdadkot police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 5 suspects wanted in cases of serious nature like theft and robbery and recovered a car. In this regard, the Qamber city police have arrested four accused Abdul Sattar Mangi, Wahid Burrio, Riyaz Lohar and Abdul Jabbar Sangah. The police arrested the accused Abdul Rauf Gopang wanted in the robbery case.