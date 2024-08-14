Recalling struggle of Sir Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan for Independence of Pakistan

THATTA - The milestone of Pakistan’s independence was achieved through the persistent struggle of Muslim leaders in South Asia, who dedicated their lives to making the creation of a separate Muslim state possible.

Sir Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan is among the lesser-known heroes of the Muslim world who tirelessly contributed to the cause of the Muslim Ummah, and his relentless efforts resulted in the creation of Pakistan.

He was counted among the dynamic political figures of the 19th and 20th centuries, following his visionary thoughts for the Muslims of South Asia. After Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, he started the struggle to educate the Muslims of South Asia, believing that only education could rid Muslims of the curse of slavery.

Sir Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan was born to the noted religious figure of the subcontinent, Aga Shah Ali Shah, on November 2, 1877, in Karachi. He was gifted with sublime qualities, prominent among which was his ability to lead from the front in hard times. After his father’s death, he succeeded him as the 48th spiritual leader of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslim community at the age of seven.

When he felt that Muslims were in dire need of a separate political entity, he led the historic Simla deputation, consisting of 35 Muslim leaders from across the subcontinent.

The historic meeting with Lord Minto paved the way for practical politics. Sir Sultan Muhammad Shah then started mobilizing Muslims in South Asia for a cogent struggle to avail their political rights.

He guided the Muslim nationalist movement, nursing the All-India Muslim League into a strong, united organization that played an important role in the evolution of Pakistan. In 1906, he helped found the Muslim League and remained its president for seven years. As an adherent proponent of rising literacy rates among Muslims, he initiated a campaign to transform Aligarh College into a university. He collected three million rupees, which helped Muslims establish their first university in the subcontinent. In recognition of his services, he was made the first chancellor of the university.

The distinguished Muslim leader represented Muslims at the League of Nations, becoming its president, followed by his active participation in the round table conferences. He vividly advocated for the rights of Muslim women in the subcontinent and was the first Muslim leader to discuss the right of women to vote in elections. He underscored the importance of an educated woman in societal development during his speeches and writings.

Sir Sultan also authored several books, including “India in Transition” and “The Memoirs of Aga Khan.” Many titles and awards were bestowed upon him for his contributions and services. In his message on Pakistan’s independence, he said, “Pakistan is now an accomplished fact. We should work for the development and progress of this country by keeping strong faith in God and following the principles of Islam.” His work will always remain a source of guidance for all Muslims, particularly Pakistanis.