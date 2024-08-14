Rupee sheds 6 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 06 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.70 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.64. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.40 and Rs280.50 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 21 paisas to close at Rs 304.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.88, whereas an increase of Rs1.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.83 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 355.78. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.87 and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged and stood at Rs74.23.