SACM KP opens new industrial facilitation office at PEZ

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Karim Tordher has formally inaugurated the new Industrial Facilitation Office here at Peshawar Economic Zone on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Javed Iqbal and other relevant officials of the company attended the ceremony.

This state-of-the-art facility is designed to meet the latest demands of the industrial community, offering a convenient one-stop-shop facility for all requirements, with ample parking, a highly trained staff, and the ability to expand vertically if required.

While addressing the ceremony, Special Assistant to CM expressed that the same facility aims to support growth and success of industrial sector and to provide all possible facilitates to the industrialists in the zone from the government and it’s institution. He added that the office will fully extend their domain services to provide ease to the industries and businessmen in the zone.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim Thordher described the partnership of technical educational institutions and local industries as important for industrial development and said that it will provide better employment opportunities to the youth and skilled manpower to the industry respectively.

He was addressing a function at the Government Polytechnic Institute Mardan, in which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Polytechnic Institute and Marble Industries of Mardan/Nowshera Industrial Estates in his presence.

The agreement is being implemented under the auspices of All Pakistan Marble Industries Association (APMIA) under the Industry-Academia Linkages. The principal of the institution Nsarullah Khan thanked the SACM for leading this important initiative and participating in the event.

On the occasion Habib Arif, Managing Director of Small Industries Development Board, KPTEVTA Assistant Director Iqbal Khan. Shiraz Khan of KPEZDMC, President Nowshera Economic Zone Irfan Khan, Wasal Khan, Sher Mohammad and Ejaz Bacha were also present.

The Principal of Government Polytechnic Institute Mardan, Engn Nasrullah gave a briefing about the ongoing courses in Institute and thanked the Special Assistant and other guests. The MoU was signed by Muneebur Rahman on behalf of Mardan Small Industrial Estate and Shoaib Khan on behalf of Nowshera Economic Zone under which courses related to marble sector will be started in the institute.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), in collaboration with the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC), has launched Inclusive Business Development Park (IBDP), a pioneering initiative aimed at empowering entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, including men, women, persons with disabilities, and transgender individuals.

The park was formally inaugurated by the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher. The same project is funded by the World Bank through the KPEC, demonstrating a strong commitment to foster inclusive economic growth in the region.

The Inclusive Business Development Park, initially established in Peshawar Economic Zone, is a strategic effort to nurture small business ventures, enabling them to scale up and achieve long-term sustainability. The IBDP will serve as a model for future replication in other feasible locations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to create a robust network of inclusive business ecosystems throughout the province.

The IBDP project is being executed by a consortium, including World Bank, Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC).

The project is valued at Rs71 million, with substantial contributions from both KPEZDMC and KPEC. The primary financial support is provided by the World Bank, supplemented by additional funding from KPEZDMC and KPEC.

These organisations are committed to providing a comprehensive range of services to support resident startups, including those operating from homes and other scattered clusters. KPEZDMC will offer direct support to businesses housed within the IBDP, facilitating their ability to manage, trade, and exhibit their products effectively.

The park will also provide essential civic amenities and a dedicated training facility to enhance the capacity of entrepreneurs and their workforce.