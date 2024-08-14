SBP I-Day Punjab Junior Tennis C’ship finals today

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 finals will be played today (Wednesday) at SBP Tennis Academy. The prize distribution ceremony will be graced by SBP DG Pervez Iqbal, Secretary Sports Muzaffar Khan Sial and PLTA Chief Capt (R) Fazeel Asghar as chief guests. On Tuesday, Asad Zaman/Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ayan Amjad/Rehaan Khan 6-0 and Yafat Nadeem/Abdullah Pirzada beat Alyas Khan/Anna’s Khan 6-1 in the boys U-18 doubles semifinals. In the girls U-18 semis, Bismel Zia beat Sania 6-1 and Hajra Suhail beat Khadija Khalil 6-1. In the boys U-16 semis, Rana Abdur Rehman and Abdullah Pirzada were the winners. In the boys U-14 semis, M Muaz was victorious and in girls U-14, Bismel Zia and Hajra Suhail won thier matches.