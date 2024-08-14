Sherry urges businesses  to rethink role in fight against climate change

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday urged businesses to rethink their role in the global fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

In a keynote address at the American Business Council’s 2nd ESG Awards, she emphasised that surplus is what drives the market, but it is crucial that this surplus is reinvested into sustainable practices.

“We turn to markets at the multilateral level,” she stated, “but the market will not deliver on its own. It’s not a charity. So we need to intervene. The world’s banking sector has rolled out $7 trillion to the fossil fuel industry. Unfortunately, the global south continues to bear the brunt of climate catastrophes, and there’s not enough money or capacity in the public sector to make a transformational shift.”

The lawmaker challenged the corporate world, asking, “Would companies that don’t invest in greener futures become merchants of denial, or will they step up to change the course of history and become the companies that care? A return of compassion is needed in the 21st C, full of conflicts and climate catastrophe, so all new paths to foreign and development policies should be re-grounded in ethical frameworks and the sense of morality we have lost sight of in global forums . We have lost sight of these values which we will need to reinvigorate action that is too limited and too business as usual.”

Senator Rehman stressed the urgency of timelines for action, noting that by 2025, Pakistan will face severe water scarcity, with cities like Cape Town already rationing. “The myth that climate change catastrophe will not reach your doorstep is just that—a myth. If we don’t intervene proactively, it will come to your door, not metaphorically, but literally.”