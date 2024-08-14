Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Sindh to get more rainfall from August 16

INP
August 14, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Met Office has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from August 16 (Friday) with entry of the new monsoon system in the region.

The weather system likely to enter in eastern parts of Sindh on August 16 and it will persist till August 19, according to the weather report.

Rain with wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Mithi, Sanghar, Matyari, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu from 15th (evening/night) to 18th August with occasional gaps.

The weather will remain partly cloudy and humid in most parts of the province, however, light rainfall is expected in Karachi, Tharparkar, Jamshoro, Thatta and Sujawal today, the Met Office said.

INP

