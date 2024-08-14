Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Six Khwarij killed in South Waziristan

Web Desk
5:43 PM | August 14, 2024
National

Security forces have killed Six Khwarij in South Waziristan District during a fierce exchange of fire, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In the intense battle, four Pakistani soldiers—Havildar Nisar Hussain, Naik Rashid Gul, Naik Irfan Ullah Khan, and Sepoy Usman Rafaqat—fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR reiterated the commitment of Pakistan's security forces to eradicating terrorism, emphasizing that the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen the nation's resolve to combat the threat.

