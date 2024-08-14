Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Sonam Bajwa congratulates Arshad Nadeem on Historic Olympic Gold for Pakistan

Sonam Bajwa congratulates Arshad Nadeem on Historic Olympic Gold for Pakistan
Web Sports Desk
6:02 PM | August 14, 2024
Renowned Indian actress Sonam Bajwa extended her heartfelt congratulations to Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who made history by winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem's remarkable achievement in the men’s javelin throw final earned Pakistan its first individual Olympic gold in 40 years. He set a new Olympic record with an impressive throw of 92.97 meters. India’s Neeraj Chopra secured the silver medal in the same event.

Sonam Bajwa took to social media to congratulate Nadeem, expressing her joy in Punjabi, saying, "Wadhaiyan, Mubarakan," and acknowledging that his victory was well-deserved.

