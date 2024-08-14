Wednesday, August 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Stock market loses 102.87 points

Stock market loses 102.87 points
APP
August 14, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -  The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 102.87 points, a negative change of 0.13 percent, closing at 77,877.42 points against 77,890.29 points on the last working day. A total of 604,144,238 shares were traded during the day as compared to 415,170,050 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.981 billion against Rs22.242 billion on the last trading day. As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gains and 211 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 49 companies remained unchanged.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1723524468.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024