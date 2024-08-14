Stock market loses 102.87 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 102.87 points, a negative change of 0.13 percent, closing at 77,877.42 points against 77,890.29 points on the last working day. A total of 604,144,238 shares were traded during the day as compared to 415,170,050 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.981 billion against Rs22.242 billion on the last trading day. As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gains and 211 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 49 companies remained unchanged.