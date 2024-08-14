Tarar praises Arshad Nadeem for boosting Independence Day spirit with Olympic win

Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar stated on Tuesday that 's Olympic victory has significantly enhanced the joy of this year's Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking at a press conference, Tarar expressed the nation's delight, noting that the long-awaited gold medal has brought immense pride, especially as the country had been waiting for such an achievement for four decades.

Tarar announced that would be arriving in the capital aboard a special Air Force plane, where he will receive a historic welcome from cabinet members.

The minister emphasized that Arshad's accomplishment at the Paris Olympics, which saw the green flag flying high after many years, is even more significant than Pakistan's 1992 World Cup victory.

He also mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had personally visited 's home in Mian Channu, where she presented him with rewards totaling Rs100 million and a car.



