Torkham border remains shut on second day

KHYBER - Following an armed battle erupted between the Pakistan and Afghanistan border forces last evening, Torkham border remained suspended for all kinds of vehicular and pedestrians’ movement on the second day, official sources informed on Tuesday.

It is to be stated here that on Monday evening Torkham border remained closed after an armed conflict that took place between the Pakistani and Afghan security forces when the later started constructing a post in the disputed site of the crossing that caused injuring of three Pakistani troops. An official in Torkham said the border was shut for pedestrians as well as for traffic movement and hundreds of exports and imports loaded vehicles stuck at both sides of the border. The sources said that officials of the both countries approved in a late hours meeting to settle the dispute through a peaceful process and also agreed to normalize the situation at the border. However, Pakistan border security officials refused to reopen the border on the pretext that he hadn’t received formal order from his high-ups, the official said. On the other hand, hundreds of Kabul bound Afghan citizens gathered outside the immigration office, Torkham, to cross the border to their homeland, official said.