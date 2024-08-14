Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Tragic property dispute turns deadly in Pasrur, leaving five dead

Web Desk
5:33 PM | August 14, 2024
Regional, Karachi

In a tragic turn of events, a longstanding property dispute in the Sabzpir police station area of Pasrur led to the deaths of at least five individuals.

The victims include a couple, their two children, and a woman who was tragically caught in the crossfire while passing by.

The suspect responsible for the shooting fled the scene, and authorities have launched a search to apprehend them. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

This follows a similar incident in Sukkur’s Bagarji police station limits, where five individuals were killed in a violent armed clash over a land dispute. The ongoing conflicts over property and land continue to result in deadly consequences across the region.

Web Desk

