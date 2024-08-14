Wednesday, August 14, 2024
August 14, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

There are many routes in our city, but the most important and busiest is TTC Road, located in Hub City. Our college buses and heavy-duty vehicles use this road. If this road is damaged, how can we safely travel to our workplaces and colleges? The road is damaged by chemical water coming from nearby corporations, and it produces a very noxious smell. The people living in this area are deeply affected by this smell. The local representative needs to take action and improve the transportation link, as it is not only risky for college students but also for the residents in this area.

FATIMA IBRAHIM,

Lahore.

