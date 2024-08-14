Visa fees waived for 126 countries under new policy to boost tourism and investment

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture, and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar announced on Tuesday the launch of a new visa policy designed to enhance tourism and attract foreign investment. Under this policy, visa fees for nationals of 126 countries will be waived.

At a press conference, Tarar revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will unveil the new visa policy tonight. This initiative aims to simplify the visa process, allowing residents from these 126 countries to visit Pakistan more easily.

The new policy, effective from tonight, will enable these travelers to receive their visas within 10 minutes of submitting an online application with just 30 questions. The visas will be valid for three months and can be renewed quickly.

Additionally, residents from Gulf countries will receive visas on arrival, and the policy will facilitate pilgrims to boost religious tourism in Pakistan.

Tarar highlighted that the new policy is part of a broader effort to showcase Pakistan’s natural beauty and infrastructure, which has left foreign tourists with lasting positive impressions. He encouraged travelers, businessmen, and investors to explore Pakistan's diverse landscapes, including green valleys, deserts, oceans, and other scenic spots.

In response to queries, Tarar mentioned that dedicated desks for tourists will be established at airports, and all stakeholders are involved to ensure the safety and security of visitors. He also noted that Gilgit-Baltistan has seen a significant influx of foreign tourists, surpassing domestic visitors.

The government is actively encouraging investment in Pakistan’s tourism sector from countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, aiming to lower lodging costs and improve tourist facilities.

At the start of the press conference, Tarar celebrated Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal victory in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024, highlighting the national pride and festive atmosphere surrounding his achievement. Nadeem will receive a state-level welcome upon his arrival at Islamabad's Nur Khan Airbase and will be honored with a banquet at the Prime Minister’s House. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Nadeem will also participate in the flag-hoisting ceremony on August 14.

Tarar commended Nadeem’s journey as an inspiration for the youth and suggested creating a biopic to chronicle his remarkable story. He expressed hope that Nadeem’s success would motivate young athletes, especially in track and field sports.

The minister also announced a first-ever drone show in Islamabad's F-9 park, featuring aerial displays of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Pakistani flag, as part of the August 14 celebrations. He assured that the event would be apolitical and free from any ministerial images.

Finally, Tarar addressed criticisms from social media and reaffirmed the excellence of the Pakistan Army, emphasizing its merit and accountability systems. He also mentioned that the Prime Minister will soon introduce a home-grown economic reform agenda to drive sustainable development.