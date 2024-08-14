VLEKTRA completes first intercity journey on electric motorcycle

KARACHI - In a pioneering moment for Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector, VLEKTRA has successfully completed the first-ever intercity journey on an electric motorcycle from Karachi to Hyderabad. This historic ride, which took place the other day, covered a distance of 166 kilometers and was completed on the VLEKTRA Velocity, an electric motorcycle boasting a range of 180 kilometers on a single charge.

The journey, which was live-streamed on youtube, marked a significant milestone in the evolution of e-mobility in Pakistan. It highlighted VLEKTRA’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability, demonstrating the practicality and reliability of electric vehicles on long-distance routes within the country.

“I am incredibly proud of our Research and Development department, particularly our testing team, who have dedicated two years of relentless effort to bring this product to life,” said Syed Raza Mohsin, CEO of VLEKTRA. “This motorcycle was conceived, designed, and developed entirely in Pakistan. While a range of 80-100 kilometers suffices for 99% of use cases, range anxiety has been a significant concern for EV customers. With a remarkable range of 180 kilometers on a single charge and a cost of under Rs1/km, we are more confident than ever in our product lineup.”

VLEKTRA’s achievement not only underscores the technical prowess of its motorcycles but also sets a new benchmark for the electric vehicle industry in Pakistan. By successfully navigating the diverse terrains between Karachi and Hyderabad, VLEKTRA has showcased the potential for electric vehicles to become a viable option for long-distance travel in the region.

This milestone is a significant step forward in the country’s journey towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation future.