Share:

PESHAWAR - Nine of the 19 economic zones have already been established, and five more are in the process of being established. A total of Rs 340 billion is anticipated to be invested in these economic zones said a provincial cabinet meeting conducted on Tuesday under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan. In a similar vein, 167 dysfunctional units have been repaired, while 1672 industrial units have been established. In addition, 363 industrial plots have also been allocated in SEZs. It is anticipated that these industrial operations will create 180,000 new direct employment opportunities in the province. While praising KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company’s (KP-EZDMC) overall performance in this regard, the chair also instructed the relevant authorities to take action-oriented steps to further enhance EZDMC’s performance and ensure the timely completion of ongoing development projects. The current CEO of KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal, had his contract extended by the Cabinet for a further three years. Provincial cabinet members, the chief secretary, a second chief secretary, a senior member of the board of revenue (SMBR), and concerned administrative secretaries attended the 84th meeting of the provincial cabinet, which was held in the Cabinet Room of the Civil Secretariat. The granting of arms licences for restricted firearms to attorneys was approved by the government. The chief minister gave the necessary instructions to create a procedure that would allow the general public to also obtain a licence for a restricted bore arm. To reduce environmental pollution, the forum resolved to impose a one-year ban on burning tyres for industrial purposes. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Auction Rules 2022 were also approved by the government. The cabinet also agreed to offer digital literacy training for provincial cabinet members to advance e-governance and paperless workplace culture. Following paragraph 6 of the Sharia Nizam-e-Adal Regulations, the cabinet also approved extending the terms of 80 Muawin Qazis of the Malakand division. As part of the anti-rape (investigation & trial) Act 2021, the forum also approved the creation of a separate Unit for the investigation of sexual offences in each district. The cabinet also approved the creation of seven sports facilities on the Auqaf land in Mardan, including a 50 Kanal field close to the women’s university, a 30 Kanal field in Shahbaz Ghari, a 50-Kanal field in Ghalla Dher, a 30 Kanal field in Shamat Pur, a 20 Kanal field in Turoo Khas, a 40 Kanal field in Kandar, and a 66 Kanal field in The upgrade of Swabi Sports Complex on Auqaf’s 30-Kanal leasing land was also approved by the government. The appointment of Hifzur Rehman as a technocrat member of the Local Government Commission was also accepted by the cabinet. Tehsil Council (Procedure for Conduct of Business and Meetings) Bye-laws 2022 were passed by the cabinet. According to Section 113 of the Local Government Act 2013, the provincial government has the authority to create model bye-laws for local governments. All municipal governments’ operations will be uniform thanks to the aforementioned model bylaws. Similarly, the proposal to declare the cities Bihac of Bosnia and Abbottabad as twin cities were presented to the Provincial cabinet for consideration. The cabinet approved sending the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Bihac City authorities through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Provincial Housing Authority Service Regulations 2022 will replace the 2010 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Housing Authority Service Rules, which the government has ordered to be repealed. The transfer of 24.11 marlas of land from the Police Department to the Communication and Works Department for road construction at Mohallah Qaziabad of Union Council Malikpura, District Abbotabad, was approved by the provincial cabinet. The development of this route will help the local community of more than 15,000 people.