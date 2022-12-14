Share:

I am writing this letter to the concerned authorities and the Government of Balochistan, to bring to attention a disregarded village that is known as Sonara Wadh located in the district of Khuzdar. However, this is not the first village in Balochistan that is deprived of its basic needs. In this particular village, the most important concern is the lack of education. Education plays a critical role in the development of the young generation of a nation. It is unfortunate that in the Village of Sonara, no educational institutions are present for the development of the young generation and this is the main reason for its underdevelopment. It is also a discredit for our country and the provincial government of Balochistan. Additionally, in this village, children are not secure and it is a known fact that after reaching the age of six years, every child in the village of Sonara will be a shepherd instead of getting a good education. All of these problems are because of our government’s delay in service delivery. The second biggest problem in this village is a dearth of hospitals. No hospitals are provided and there are no emergency treatments. Because of this people always lose their lives. Because if this, patients are taken to Khuzdar which is 145 KM away. Many people don’t have money to go there for their treatment as well. The government of Balochistan must take some steps to ensure the residents are given educational institutions and must prevent this village from being damaged. MUBARAK FARYAD, Khuzdar