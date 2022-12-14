I am writing this letter to the concerned authorities and the Government of Balochistan, to bring  to attention a disregarded village  that is known as Sonara Wadh located in the district of Khuzdar.  However, this is not the first village in Balochistan that is deprived of its basic needs.  In this particular village, the  most important concern is the lack  of education. Education plays a  critical role in the development of  the young generation of a nation. It  is unfortunate that in the Village of  Sonara, no educational institutions  are present for the development  of the young generation and this  is the main reason for its underdevelopment. It is also a discredit  for our country and the provincial  government of Balochistan. Additionally, in this village, children are  not secure and it is a known fact  that after reaching the age of six  years, every child in the village of Sonara will be a shepherd instead  of getting a good education.  All of these problems are because  of our government’s delay in service  delivery. The second biggest problem  in this village is a dearth of hospitals.  No hospitals are provided and there  are no emergency treatments. Because of this people always lose their  lives. Because if this, patients are taken to Khuzdar which is 145 KM away.  Many people don’t have money to go  there for their treatment as well. The  government of Balochistan must  take some steps to ensure the residents are given educational institutions and must prevent this village  from being damaged. MUBARAK FARYAD, Khuzdar

Passenger van falls in river, four die, several disappear in Battagram