Air raid alerts were activated across Ukraine on Tuesday, including the capital Kyiv, due to possible Russian airstrikes.

Governors of Ukrainian regions and military officials took to Telegram to urge residents to take shelter and await further instructions.

No warnings were reported in the Crimea region, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

Air raid alerts sound in Ukraine almost on a daily basis due to missile and drone strikes that have targeted the country’s civilian and energy infrastructure.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​