RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 19 suspected smugglers including two women on charges of smuggling drugs in various parts of the country during operation against drug mafia, informed ANF HQs spokesman on Tuesday. The ANF also seized 3076.902 kg drugs, 26.800 kg suspected substances and 1181 litres of HCL, value of which is said to be 46.11 million US dollars in the international market, he added. Some four vehicles were also impounded by force being used by the drug peddlers for transporting the narcotics from one to another place. The seized drugs comprised 2431.700 kg Opium, 23.527 kg heroin, 583.677 kg Hashish, 27.11 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 3.500 kg Ketamine, 0.388 kg Ecstasy Tablets (634 x Tabs) and 7 kg marijuana. He said that ANF Balochistan recovered 2959.7 kg drugs and 1181 litres of HCL in six operations, arrested two persons in drug smuggling while seized one vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2423 kg Opium, 20.7 kg Heroin, 502 kg Hashish and 14 kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF Punjab recovered 2.616 kg drugs in three operations while arrested three persons including woman in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 0.690 kg Heroin and 1.926 kg Hashish. ANF KP recovered 19.839 kg drugs in four operations while arrested one person in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 19.451 kg Hashish and 0.388 kg Ecstasy Tablets (634 x Tabs) ANF Sindh recovered 38.047 kg drugs and 26.800 kg suspected substances in eight operations while four persons including one woman were arrested in drug smuggling and seized one vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1.5 kg Opium, 2.137 kg Heroin, 14.800 kg Hashish, 9.110 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 3.5 kg Ketamine and 7 kg bhang. ANF North recovered 56.700 kg drugs in five operations, arrested nine persons in drug smuggling and two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 7.200 kg Opium, 45.500 kg Hashish and 4 kg Methamphetamine (Ice). All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.