Share:

RAWALPINDI - One more person was diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 47,741. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,109 from Rawalpindi and 3,632 from other districts. The report added that the new case had arrived from the Potohar Town area while eight confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district’s health facility