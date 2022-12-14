Share:

FAISALABAD - The agriculture department has invited applications from growers for wheat production competition 2022-23 up to January 31. A spokesperson for the agriculture (extension) department said on Tuesday that growers who had five acres or more irrigated land were eligible to participate in wheat competition and position holders would be awarded prizes. He said that application forms were available free in the office of agriculture officer (extension) and assistant director agriculture (extension) whereas the same could also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab. gov.pk. Photocopy of the form would also be accepted and applications would be received up to January 31. More information in this regard could be obtained from the agriculture department during office timings or from agri helpline 0800-17000 from Monday to Friday, he added.