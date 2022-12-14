Share:

ISLAMABAD - All Pakistan University BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) are going to observe a sit-in in front of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Head Office in sector H-9 here from Wednesday (today). The sit-in will continue till the demands of APUBTA are met and promotion policy is approved by the HEC to the entire satisfaction of university teachers. The decision was taken in a meeting of the core committee of APUBTA here on Sunday. The meeting was attended by President Dr. Sami ur Rehman, General Secretary Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, Dr. Imtiaz Shafiq, Dr. Hafsa Jamshaid, Dr. Kamran Zakaria, Dr. Manzoor Naazer, Dr. Zafar, Dr. Jawad, Dr. Hamid, besides others. The participants expressed their serious reservations on the attitude of HEC authorities who are bent upon ignoring the genuine problems and issues faced by the teaching community of the universities. About 88 percent of the university teachers are deprived of their right to promotion due to imprudent and discriminatory policies made by HEC in the past. All officials working in the public sector have the right to promotion but this right has been denied to university teachers except the 12 percent working on TTS. The deprived university teachers have been protesting for the last three years, demanding HEC to give them service structure and promotion policy analogous to that already in vogue in other government departments. The APUBTA leadership has so far held 35 meetings with HEC authorities in order to resolve the longstanding promotion and seniority-related issues of about 40,000 BPS faculty members working in public sector universities of Pakistan. The HEC authorities signed two written agreements, besides a few verbal commitments, to get approved by the Commission, the policy regarding promotion of BPS within a stipulated timeframe but nothing concrete has so for been done in this respect. The HEC authorities also gave assurances in the meetings of the respective standing committees of the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan in this respect but still they are using delaying tactics to prolong the process. Meanwhile, the HEC authorities strove to pursue the divide and rule policy in order to undermine the struggle of university teachers at the platform of APUBTA. The members of the core committee chalked out the plan for the sit-in and assigned various duties related to organizing the protest to the concerned committees, according to the representatives of the community. I