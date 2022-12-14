Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested seven anti-social elements. Cases have been registered against them and have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, Jand police arrested five gamblers Muhammad Ramzan, Aurangzeb, Mujahid Iqbal, Sudher Ahmad residents of Paki Shah Mardan Mianwali and Babar resident of Jand and recovered Rs 126,140 bet money from their possession. In two other attempts, police arrested two drug peddlers Tahir resident of Hasanabdal and Sher Khan resident of Shakardara Attock and recovered 2.16 kg hashish from their possession.