The second phase of the local government elections is being held in 32 districts of Balochistan on Wednesday.

In the second phase of the LG elections, the councilors elected during the first phase would cast their votes for the reserved seats of 7 municipal corporations, 48 municipal committees, and 597 union councils.

The voting will be held for 33 percent of seats allocated for women, 5 percent each for farmers, labours and non-Muslims.