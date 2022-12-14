Share:

QUETTA - Provincial of Minister Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Utmankhel on Tuesday said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would win in the last phase of the municipal election as well. He expressed these views while talking to Loralai Press Club President Khan Muhammad Khan and General Secretary Mohammad Naeem Nasir. Municipal Councilor Haji Zahir Khan Musa Khel and others were also present on this occasion. The provincial minister said that they would sweep the municipal committee elections and “the district chairman will also be from our party”. “We are grateful to the people for the trust they have shown in the Balochistan Awami Party and our local body candidates will leave no stone unturned to solve the basic problems of the people,” he said. “The success of our candidates with the overwhelming majority of the people was a proof that we were fulfilling the promises which we made to the people in the 2018 elections,” he said. “Development projects have been lined up in Loralai. Employment has been provided to the unemployed youth, which is also acknowledged by our opponents,” he added. He said that the Balochistan was on the path of development under the leadership of Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, saying that the manifesto of Balochistan Awami Party was to serve the people and end the backwardness of the province. In response to a question, he said that the assemblies would complete their term and in the upcoming general election, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would emerge as the largest party in the province.