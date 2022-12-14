Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to the United States from today (14 to 21 December 2022). His programme includes multiple multilateral and bilateral engagements in New York and Washington. “Pakistan values its ties with the US and the FM will definitely try to improve the relationship further. Good relations with the US are one of the priorities for Pakistan,” said a senior Pakistani diplomat. He said Bialwal will discuss enhanced cooperation with the US officials in the bilateral meetings. In the US, Bilawal will host and chair the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 and China, the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system, on 15-16 December 2022 in New York. The Foreign Minister will also meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and participate in a high-level debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” to be held on 14 December 2022.