KHYBER - A blood donation camp was recently established on the police line, Levies Center, Jamrud, Khyber, in memory of the Khyber police officers who lost their lives. The district police department provided support to the Frontier Blood Foundation in organising the event. According to details, 64 police officers and other people gave blood to save the lives of more than 6,000 Thalassemia, haemophilia, and blood cancer patients who were registered with the Frontier Foundation. District police officer (DPO), Muhammad Imran also visited the camp and appreciated the spirit of the police personnel, while contributing to the noble cause. Speaking on the occasion, DPO stated that the welfare event was created to honour and remember the martyr police officers who sacrificed their lives in defence of their motherland. He continued by saying that in addition to honestly carrying out their duties, the Khyber police actively participated in various district-wide humanitarian relief efforts.