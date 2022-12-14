Cultural diplomacy is the best  form of public diplomacy and  soft power that centres on the  exchange of ideas, information, art,  language, and other aspects of  culture including tangible  and intangible among nations and their peoples to  foster mutual understanding. Through cultural diplomacy, consciously and  subconsciously, the people of  one nation integrate their minds  and hearts with those ideas and perceptions disseminated by other nations. This paves the way to sow the  seeds of love, respect and harmony among peoples despite their different religions, traditions, languages, and civilisation. China has been  championing “soft cultural diplomacy” globally. Since efforts are being  exerted under the guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping, soft cultural diplomacy is in full swing. The  beauty of Chinese’s cultural diplomacy is that it anchors on the philosophy of coexistence with conscious  strenuousness not to overpower or  hegemonise other’s cultures and civilisations, believing that all are  equal and none is superior to another on the basis of race, culture, creed,  religion, language, and region. President Xi said during his visit  to the EU in 2019 stated, “No civilisation is superior over others. The  thought that one’s race and civilisation are superior and the inclination to replace other civilisations is  just stupid. To act them out will only  bring catastrophic consequences.”  While people invoke fear of a threat  from an “alien” value system to rally  support for a harder stance against  China, Xi upheld the vision that exchanges and mutual learning are important drivers for human progress  and global peace and development.  From the Pre-Covid era to post, Xi  missed no opportunity to highlight  the cultural aspects of bilateral and  international relations. China has  also been promoting soft culture  diplomacy in Pakistan, China’s allweather friend, and strategic partner. Recently, the Chinese consulate  in Lahore held a two-day cultural  heritage exhibition with the theme  “Chinese Culture and Traditional  Craftsmanship” in Lahore, known  as the city of culture and heritage  in Pakistan. Historically, the people  of Lahore have witnessed many regimes and cultures. They were ruled  but their minds were never enslaved.  They always welcome ideas and perceptions disseminated through poetry, music, literature, fine arts, drama,  and other forms of art. This means that the ground-breaking of Chinese soft cultural diplomacy in Lahore is going to make a difference. From my perspective, the  art-loving people of Lahore desperately need such festivity to understand the colours and shades of  China, its essence of friendliness,  peaceful philosophy, mutual respect,  and vision. As the President of the  Institute of International Relations  and Media Research (IIRMR), I got  the opportunity to attend the China Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition held at the Art Gallery of Alhamra Arts Council Lahore. During  the function, Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren agreed with my opinion that if such kinds of exhibitions  continue to happen with frequency, desirable results of creating a  deeper understanding of China will  yield fruit. In October this year, Chinese Consul General Lahore also unveiled the ceremony of the “China  Intangible Cultural Heritage” Exhibition at the Pakistan (China) Shandong Chamber of Commerce (PCSCC)  Building in Lahore. Let me mention  here that besides Lahore, China also  launched China Soft Culture Diplomacy in Islamabad and other parts of  the country. In 2020, the China Cultural Centre in Pakistan organised  an exhibition titled “Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage” which provided insight for Pakistanis into China’s  rich art and intangible culture. The  exhibition took place at the Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of  Arts (PNCA), where the latest development in achievements of Chinese  handicrafts was showcased which  was the most intuitive expression of  the vitality and charm of the traditional Chinese culture. Because China has continued with  cultural diplomacy throughout the  world, it has achieved remarkable  results in protecting, inheriting, and  carrying forward cultural heritage,  and promoting the creative transformation and innovative development  of fine traditional Chinese culture. By  the end of 2021, China had 108 million pieces or sets of state-owned  movable cultural relics, 767,000 immovable cultural relics, 5,058 cultural  relic units under key national protection, and 6,183 museums on record.  In the same year, China had more  than 100,000 representative items of  intangible cultural heritage at all levels, including 1,557 at the national  level. There were more than 90,000  representative inheritors at various  levels, including 3,062 at the national  level. China had 13,026 national rare  ancient books and 203 ancient book  units under key national protection.  China had 56 world heritage sites,  ranking second in the world; and had  42 items inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List and  Register, ranking first in the world.  China has fully rolled out projects exploring the origin of Chinese civilisation, protecting cultural relics, as well  as protecting and utilising cultural relics with revolutionary legacies.  China has carried out the major “Archaeology in China” project and implemented plans to protect ancient  Chinese books and revitalise traditional Chinese crafts. Steady progress  has been made in the construction of  national cultural parks for the Great  Wall, Grand Canal, Red Army’s Long  March, Yellow River, and Yangtze River. The recovery and return of cultural relics lost overseas have yielded  fruitful results, with more than 1,800  pieces or sets of lost cultural relics  returning to the motherland. Cultural heritage has been further brought  to life, with enthusiasm for archaeology, museums, intangible cultural  heritage, and ancient books thriving.

