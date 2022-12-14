Share:

ISLAMABAD - Cloud computing is one of the best technologies that provide information technology (IT) services and solve many problems. It is an efficient and cost-effective way to keep data safe and reliable. Talking to WealthPK, an official spokesperson for the Science & Technology & Information Technology Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said the ever-increasing dependence on data has necessitated the development of a completely updated ecosystem based on the basics of data storage and analysis. “It is crucial for Pakistan to embrace cloud computing as it strives to digitise its economy,” he said. “Computing is based on infrastructure that enables direct internet delivery of numerous services and applications. Networking, databases, software, and data storage are some of these services,” he said. “Even more specifically stated, the cloud offers an infrastructure that can take the role of local storage,” he added. In other words, local storage has been very useful throughout time, but the cloud is a gamechanger. It is more effective, provides significant cost savings, greatly improves data management and protection, and has a larger processing capacity than most local storage systems. Additionally, as data is available from anywhere in the world, the cloud facilitates user mobility. The spokesperson said cloud computing has other features that can benefit scientists by scaling downing the infrastructure of computing according to the user’s budget and the requirement of applications. However, he said, “by using cloud computing technology, we can provide a large number of distributed infrastructures with a suitable environment.” Cloud is a best method for the utilisation and organisation of data. It provides many resources via the internet. There are many technologies used in cloud computing systems; each one uses a different kind of protocols and methods. Many tasks can be executed on different servers per second, which cannot execute on their computer. The most popular technologies used in the cloud system are Hadoop, Dryad, and a map-reducing framework. Also, there are many tools used to optimise the performance of the cloud system, such as Cap3, HEP, and Cloudburst. In advancing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s digital development journey, the KP IT Board has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS). The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board will now take this program to various govt organisations and identify processes that can benefit from cloud computing. Once identified, the agencies will be given proper training on how to use cloud technology to their advantage.