KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Prisons Aijaz Khan Jakhrani and his brother Khalid Jakhrani called on Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House. The CM briefed the party Chairman on the ongoing rehabilitation process in the flood-affected areas and the development projects across the province. Whereas, Jakhrani briefed the FM about the reforms in his department. Meanwhile, Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani called on party chairman at Bilawal House Karachi. During the meeting, Ejaz Jakhrani gave a briefing on ongoing development projects in Jacobabad district. On the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan People’s Party was another name for development and protection of public interests in Pakistan. Those who do not serve the people use the NAB against the PPP. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he would continue to serve the people in spite of all obstacles. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the KANUPP-KE Interconnection (KKI) Grid, the 73rd grid in power utility’s network, would promote industrial development in Karachi and boost economic activities while generating more jobs and provide opportunities to take the economy further. Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony at the KKI grid, he said that the KKI grid provided a link with the national grid giving Karachi further access to additional affordable electricity. “This is also in line with KE’s ongoing commitment to improve the reliability and stability of its infrastructure,” he added. Siemens chief executive officer (CEO) Markus Strohmeier, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab, KE CEO Moonis Alvi and others were present. The chief minister said that the KKI grid would be the third interconnection between the utility and the national grid. “In total, these interconnections will be capable of channelling up to 2,050 MW of electricity towards Karachi in the coming decade,” he said. He said that the provincial government was working closely with the KE to ensure that Sindh and its major cities thrived. “The 500 KV or high voltage grids are massivescale projects, but KE is using advanced technology, which is enabling them to construct the grid in an innovative and efficient manner,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, the provincial energy minister said that the grid would play a very important part in the development of the economy of the country because Karachi is the hub of industry. He also spoke about the collaboration between the provincial government and the power utility to add 350 MW of green renewable energy into the system in partnership with the World Bank. Appreciating the support from the CM and the energy minister, KE CEO Alvi said that the KKI grid was a testament to the partnership between KE and the provincial government. “I thank them for allocating the 40 acres of land for the construction of this modernised grid,” he said. He also appreciated the technical teams of Siemens for working round the clock to complete the project.