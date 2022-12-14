Share:

QUETTA - Duki Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sahibzada Najeebullah Khan on Tuesday said that the district administration was taking steps to ensure the security of coal mines across the district. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the security of Meraj Coal Company. Wing Commander of FC 87 Wing Duki Col Nouman Mehboob, SP Duki Syed Sabur Agha, subcontractors of Miraj Area Zarif Khan Nasir, Abdul Hameed Nasir and President of Duki Press Club Allah Noor Nasir and others participated in the meeting. SP Syed Saboor Agha and Wing Commander Colonel Nauman Mehboob briefed the meeting in detail about security. Addressing the meeting, DC Sahibzada Najibullah Khan said that security forces including Levies Forces, Frontier Corps and police were taking steps to ensure the security of coal mines across the district and Meraj area. He urged the coal mines contractors to cooperate with police and district administration in timely investigations in order to ensure their protection in the area. He said that a comprehensive plan and the personnel of the police and Levies were needed to provide security to the coal mines, saying that due to the lack of personnel, problems were being faced with the police and the district administration to ensure the security of the coal mines.