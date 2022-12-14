Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Tuesday that country needed stability in current circumstances, and not elections. Talking to media outside an accountability court here, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf (PTI) was in power in two provinces, besides GilgitBaltistan and Azad Kashmir and now the party should focus on welfare of the masses. But, instead of doing the welfare works for the masses, the PTI was demanding elections, he added. He said that if elections started to be held on demand of a party then no assembly would complete its tenure. He questioned whether it was a play to make and break the assemblies, adding that billions of rupees were spent on the elections. Saad said that elections should be held on time and Imran Khan should serve the masses in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir instead of plunder. He said that Usman Buzdar plundered in Punjab first and now the present provincial government was also indulged in it, adding that 1.5 billion rupees were being given to members of assembly despite the fact that the national kitty was empty and no donor was ready to give the loan. He said that political opponents were crushed for success of ‘project Imran’. “Political opponents were made target of character assassination and defamation to present PTI chairman as a fake Mahatma”, he added. He said that during those days, everything looked alright to Imran Khan and now he had started crying whereas nothing had been done against him. Criticising the PTI chairman for leveling allegations of corruption against the opponent political leaders, he said that Imran Khan should have proven the corruption. “Imran should have brought evidence of corruption in the courts as he remained the ruler for four years and all institutions were under him”, he added.