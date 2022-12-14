Share:

The Human Immunodeficiency virus in millions of human beings results in the loss of quality health or loss of life. According to the estimations of the World Health Organization (WHO), HIV is still a major threat for public health globally which has claimed around 40.1 million lives. Even in 2021, nearly 650000 people died from HIV while 1.5 million suffered badly. So far there is no permanent cure for HIV but through antiretroviral therapy (ART) and by taking the recommended medicines people can live better lives. National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) provides ARV’s to all patients for free of cost therefore anyone suffering from HIV can seek help from this organization all over Pakistan. ZAINAB ALIAHMED, Turbat