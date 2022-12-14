The Human Immunodeficiency virus in millions of human beings  results in the loss of quality health or  loss of life. According to the estimations of the World Health Organization (WHO), HIV is still a major threat  for public health globally which has  claimed around 40.1 million lives.  Even in 2021, nearly 650000 people died from HIV while 1.5 million  suffered badly. So far there is no permanent cure for HIV but through antiretroviral therapy (ART) and by  taking the recommended medicines  people can live better lives. National AIDS Control Programme (NACP)  provides ARV’s to all patients for  free of cost therefore anyone suffering from HIV can seek help from this  organization all over Pakistan. ZAINAB ALIAHMED, Turbat