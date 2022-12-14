Although cybersecurity threats  are rising across the world,  the Pakistani nation is facing the  worst of it. There is no doubt modern technology has made innumerable positive developments that  not only improved human lives  progressively but also played a key  role in the advancement of medical  and scientific knowledge. Further,  they also helped to navigate unprecedented social and economic  advancement in the world. But, unfortunately, after the fourth industrial revolution, there has been a  turn into technological disruption  and vulnerabilities like Data theft,  fraud, and cyberattacks. On top of that, Pakistan is also  standing up to the acute challenges of cybersecurity. The cyberattacks and breached critical systems are mushrooming the risk socio-political and economic hardships in the country. Online social  media platforms are becoming vehicles for spreading misinformation and fermenting an unregulated ambiance across the nation. Above all, what is more, alarming  is that uncontrolled “digital technology” is eliciting a political cataclysm  and fueling up more political polarization within the country. Owing  to this, today the country is going  through a socio-economic, and political crisis. Taking everything into  consideration, it is high time that  powered countries should take international efforts which can control such disastrous technological  consequences in the world. NOREEN ANWAR, Turbat

