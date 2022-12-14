Share:

Although cybersecurity threats are rising across the world, the Pakistani nation is facing the worst of it. There is no doubt modern technology has made innumerable positive developments that not only improved human lives progressively but also played a key role in the advancement of medical and scientific knowledge. Further, they also helped to navigate unprecedented social and economic advancement in the world. But, unfortunately, after the fourth industrial revolution, there has been a turn into technological disruption and vulnerabilities like Data theft, fraud, and cyberattacks. On top of that, Pakistan is also standing up to the acute challenges of cybersecurity. The cyberattacks and breached critical systems are mushrooming the risk socio-political and economic hardships in the country. Online social media platforms are becoming vehicles for spreading misinformation and fermenting an unregulated ambiance across the nation. Above all, what is more, alarming is that uncontrolled “digital technology” is eliciting a political cataclysm and fueling up more political polarization within the country. Owing to this, today the country is going through a socio-economic, and political crisis. Taking everything into consideration, it is high time that powered countries should take international efforts which can control such disastrous technological consequences in the world. NOREEN ANWAR, Turbat