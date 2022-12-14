Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints and FG/Din Polo won the opening day matches of the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 here at the Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday. In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints team defeated Barry’s team by 8-5. Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) played hero’s role in Diamond Paints’ triumph as he fired in a fabulous four goals while his teammates Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace and Mir Shoaib Ahmed and substitute player Hamza Ejaz converted one goal apiece. From team Barry’s, Rulo Trotz smashed in four goals and Daniyal Shaikh struck one goal. The second match of the day saw dominance of FG/Din Polo, who overpowered Remington Pharma team by 9-4. Tomas Marin Moreno did the magic with mallet and polo pony and thrashed in three tremendous goals while he was ably assisted by his teammates Shah Shamyl Alam, Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Raffay Shaikh, who hammered a brace each from the winning side. For Remington Pharma, all the four goals were converted by Hamza Mawaz Khan. Two matches will be played today (Wednesday) as Guard Rice will take on Salam Polo in the first match of the day at 1:30 pm while Newage Cables/Master Paints will vie against Master Paints Black in the second match at 2:30 pm.