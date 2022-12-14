Share:

ATTOCK - DPO Attock has transferred the SHOs of different police stations. All have been ordered to report to their new place of posting without any delay. In case of non-compliance, disciplinary action will be taken against the defaulters. Those SHOs transferred include Inspector Jahanzeb Khan from police station Attock Khurd to Police Station Hasanabdal Saddar, Inspector Atta Muhammad from police line to Police Station Attock Khurd, Inspector Saeed Ahmad Khan from police lines to Police Station Rangoo, Inspector Mazhar Hussain from police station Hasanabdal Saddar to police station Fatehjang, Inspector Mazhar ul Islam from police lines to police station Hasanabdal City, T/SI Khanzada Shehroz Muhammad Khan from police post Nara to police station Injra, T/SI Raja Yousaf from Khidmat Markaz to police post Nara, Inspector Zulfiqar Khan from police station Hasanabdal City to police lines Attock and Sub Inspector Abid Hussain has been transferred from police station Rangoo to police lines Attock.