The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday turned down a petition seeking disqualification of PPP leader Faryal Talpur as a Sindh Assembly member for allegedly not declaring her assets.

The top electoral body announced its verdict on a petition filed by PTI leaders Arslan Taj and Rabia Zafar. They argued that the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution as she failed to declare the details of her assets, including properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, in the nomination papers.

The ECP ruled that the sister of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had declared all assets owned by her. The petitioners had failed to substantiate the allegations, it said.

In October last, the election body reserved its verdict in the case after hearing arguments from both sides. Ms Talpur in her reply to allegations stated that the Sindh Assembly speaker had already thrown out a disqualification plea against her. She argued that the applicant was unaware of the law and the ECP was not the relevant forum to hear the petition. She said the petitioner should move the election tribunal.