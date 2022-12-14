Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan and party members Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry as the electoral watchdog continued hearing of a contempt case. PTI counsel Faisal Chaudhry, during the proceedings, informed the court that the leader could not appear before the commission due to illness. The lawyer also argued that the Supreme Court (SC) had not yet given a written decision on the ECP’s appeal and it would be appropriate to wait for the apex court’s guidance on the matter. It may be noted here that apex court had served notices to the PTI leaders on a plea of the ECP seeking consolidation and transfer of all six challenges to its contempt notice pending before different high courts. Later, the court permitted the electoral watchdog to continue the contempt proceedings against the leaders. ECP member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) said that intentions of the watchdog “should not be doubted”. “We are not angry with anyone,” he continued, “If the Commission makes a mistake, you will get relief from the high court.” The Commission, deciding to adjourn the proceedings until January 3, directed Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry to appear on the next hearing date.