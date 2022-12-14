Share:

ISLAMABAD - Establishment Division is trying to hide details of the pending inquiries against senior bureaucrats as it has declined to entertain an information request— demanding details of the pending inquiries against the civil servants working in Grade-19 and above. Establishment Division is mainly responsible to deal with the service matters of three occupational groups of the civil service including Pakistan Administrative Service—formerly known as District Management Group (DMG), Police Service of Pakistan and the Office Management Group. It is pertinent to mention here that according to the sources, a large number of inquiries are pending against the senior bureaucrats but they are enjoying high profile postings besides the fact that same are accused in several scams. A request was made under the Right of Access to Information Act 2022 by this scribe on 2nd September 2022 in which provision of a certified list of the total number of inquiries initiated against the government officers working in Grade-19 and above since 2015 was requested. The Establishment Division was requested further to provide title of the inquiries, names of the accused officers with their departments, names of the inquiry officers, starting date of the inquiry with timeline and reasons if an inquiry is not completed on time. However, instead of providing details, the Establishment Division through a letter No 1/32/2022- PIO stated that the requested information could not be provided as it is exempted under section 7 (g) of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017. The said section states that a record relating to the personal privacy of any individual is not a public record. However, when contacted, the Executive Director Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives and the former Information Commissioner Punjab Mukhtar Ahmad Ali maintained that information about the pending inquiries against public servants does not come under the purview of private information and its access cannot be denied. He said personal information of an officer means his medical reports, family details, bank accounts etc. “When an officer is public functionary against whom an inquiry is initiated and the inquiry officers are also public functionaries while inquiry itself is ordered on a public matter then how its information can be termed as private information,” he added. People who know the prevailing practice are well aware that usually the government departments avoid sharing even public information until the Right to Information Commission orders to do so. Unfortunately, the Information Commission is dysfunctional nowadays as the offices of chief information commissioner and two information commissioners are vacant since expiry of the term of their last incumbents.