Adviser to Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi said on Wednesday both the Establishment and judiciary should work within their defined roles, saying “the country will make progress if the institutions act within their constitutional limit.”

“I went to London to meet Nawaz Sharif and inquired after his health,” he told media at the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He also said he had not brought any message for the Establishment from Nawaz Sharif.

As for the Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) chairman, he said : “Nobody is going to dissolve the assembles and Imran Khan has taken U-turn on every matter and has not stood by any of his word.” He also said his party would teach politics to Imran Khan.

The members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies (PTI politicians) were in communication with them (PPP), he said, adding that politicians had to keep their doors open to everyone. He said Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari believed in the politics of negotiations and had tried to maintain links with all political parties.

The national economy, Mr Kundi said, was facing a tough time and it’s the duty of the leadersh to steer the country out of the crisis.